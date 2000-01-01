Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital growth through investing in a diverse portfolio of investments spread both geographically and by sector.The group deploy the following financial instruments: 1,Quoted equities, unlisted equities and fixed interest securities. 2,Cash and short term investments and deposits. 3,Debentures, term loans and bank overdrafts to allow the group to raise finance. 4,Derivative transactions to manage any of the risks arising from the use of the above instruments. 5,Derivative transactions to hedge the net investment in overseas subsidiaries.