Investment Strategy

To achieve total return through capital appreciation and income by employing a global equity strategy (investing in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 100 non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts and emerging markets, with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion) and an emerging income strategy (investing in emerging market currencies or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, but also may invest in various debt obligations denominated in emerging market currencies).