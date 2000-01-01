Lazard World Trust Fund Ord (LSE:WTR)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.026m
  • OCF1.68%
  • AIC sectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLazard
  • Currency
  • ISINLU1954556863

Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital appreciation by investing primarily in companies whose shares trade at a discount to their underlying NAV. The Fund measures its performance principally against the MSCI All Country World (ex US) Index. The Fund invests in closed-end funds, investment trusts, holding companies and other comparable companies whose shares are listed or traded on international exchanges and are generally at a discount to their underlying NAV.

Latest WTR news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

WTR Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .