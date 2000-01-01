Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a multi-managed fund focused on small, mid and large-capitalization growth stocks. Its portfolio includes common stocks, and short-term investments, including repurchase agreements. The Fund invests in various sectors, including information technology, industrials, consumer discretionary, healthcare, financials, energy, consumer staples, materials and telecommunication services.