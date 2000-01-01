Life Science REIT Ord (LSE:LABS)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£351.750m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorProperty - UK Commercial
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BP5X4Q29

Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with an attractive level of total return. The focus will be capital growth whilst also providing a growing level of income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of UK properties that are leased or intended to be leased to tenants operating in the life science sector.

