Life Science REIT Ord (LSE:LABS)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£351.750m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorProperty - UK Commercial
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BP5X4Q29
Investment Strategy
To provide Shareholders with an attractive level of total return. The focus will be capital growth whilst also providing a growing level of income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of UK properties that are leased or intended to be leased to tenants operating in the life science sector.