Life Settlement Assets A Ord (LSE:LSAA)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$69.810m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Insurance & Reinsurance Strategies
  • Manager GroupAcheron Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF1Q4B05

Investment Strategy

To generate long-term returns for investors by investing in the life settlement market. The assets attributable to the A Ordinary Share Class are predominantly invested in life insurance policies acquired from special or distressed situations, with exposure to both HIV and elderly insureds.

