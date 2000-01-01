Life Settlement Assets A Ord (LSE:LSAA)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$69.810m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Insurance & Reinsurance Strategies
- Manager GroupAcheron Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF1Q4B05
Investment Strategy
To generate long-term returns for investors by investing in the life settlement market. The assets attributable to the A Ordinary Share Class are predominantly invested in life insurance policies acquired from special or distressed situations, with exposure to both HIV and elderly insureds.