Investment Strategy

The company is to invest in: (i). a wide range of financial assets including equities, unquoted equities, bonds, funds, cash and other financial investments globally with no limitations on the markets and sectors in which investment may be made, although there may be a bias towards Sterling assets consistent with a Sterling-dominated investment objective. The Directors expect that the flexibility implicit in these powers will assist in the achievement of the absolute returns that the investment objective requires; (ii). in Lindsell Train managed fund products, subject to Board approval, up to 25% of its GA; 3. in Lindsell Train Limited (LTL) and to retain a holding, currently 24.23%, in order to benefit from the growth of the business of the Investment Manager.