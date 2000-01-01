Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). It may use leverage in an effort to maximize returns through such techniques as borrowing from certain financial institutions and the use of mortgage rolls and reverse repurchase agreements. It may invest a portion of its Managed Assets in fixed income securities rated below investment grade. It may invest up to 15% of its Managed Assets in illiquid securities. The investment approach is designed to offer the potential for total return performance similar to that of the S&P 500 Index over long term. The Fund usually will attempt to maintain a portfolio with a weighted average credit quality rated between Ba3 and A2 by Moodys or between BB- and A by S&P. The average portfolio duration of the fixed income securities will normally be within one and seven years, including the effect of leverage, based on the Investment Managers forecast for interest rates.