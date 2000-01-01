Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to deliver inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium-term for shareholders through investing in a diversified portfolio of UK property that benefits from long-term index-linked leases with institutional-grade tenants. LXi REIT will seek to acquire high quality properties that meet the 4 key investment considerations: the properties will be let or pre-let to institutional grade tenants, with strong financials and a proven operating track record; very long unexpired lease terms; rent reviews to be inflation-linked or contain fixed uplifts; and each property should demonstrate strong residual land value characteristics.