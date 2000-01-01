Investment Strategy

The Funds principal investment objective is to provide to its Shareholders a high level of total return consisting of dividends and other income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity and equity-like securities and instruments, such as common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and hybird securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that primarily own or operate Infrastructure Assets. The Fund will seek to manage its investments so that at least 25% of its distributions to stockholders may qualify as tax-advantaged. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its Total Assets in unlisted securities or instruments, although this is not a primary focus of the Fund.