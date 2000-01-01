Investment Strategy

The Funds primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in common stocks of large capitalisation issuers that meet the Funds selection criteria. The Fund may invest the remainder of its total assets in companies that meet the Funds growth and value criteria but whose market capitalisation is considered as middle sized. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in US dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.