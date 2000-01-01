Majedie Investments Ord (LSE:MAJE)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£137.381m
- OCF1.03%
- AIC sectorGlobal
- Manager GroupMajedie Asset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB0005555221
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to maximise total shareholder return whilst increasing dividends by more than the rate of inflation over the long term. The company invests principally in securities of publicly quoted companies worldwide and it is self managed. It may invest in unquoted securities up to levels set periodically by the Board. Investments in unquoted securities will not exceed 10% GA of the company.