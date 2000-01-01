Investment Strategy

To be achieved through a policy of actively investing in a diversified portfolio, comprising UK and overseas equities and fixed interest securities. Invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market. However, it may invest in a small number of equities and fixed interest securities of companies whose capital is not admitted to trading on a regulated market. Investment in overseas equities is utilised by the Company to increase the risk diversification of the portfolio of Company and to reduce dependence on the UK economy in addressing the growth and income elements of the investment objective of Company. Itmay invest in derivatives, money market instruments, currency instruments, contracts for differences, futures, forwards and options for the purposes of (i) holding investments and (ii) hedging positions against movements in, for example, equity markets, currencies and interest rates.