Investment Strategy

The objective is to capture returns commensurate with Asia ex Japan nominal GDP growth, measured on a three year rolling basis. Nominal GDP growth rates are high in Asia. The Company has an absolute rather than relative investment objective and the manager is unconstrained by any benchmark. The portfolio manager has high conviction, which results in the construction of a focused portfolio, typically 20-30 stocks (excluding derivatives). Portfolio turnover is low with a long-term buy and hold approach.