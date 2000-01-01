Investment Strategy

To maximise total returns primarily through the capital appreciation of its investments. The investment strategy for the Company is to identify, support, invest in and work alongside experienced operational management teams in businesses headquartered in the UK, Europe or the Americas, often with global operation. The Company brings private equity-style investment principles to bear in primarily public equity environments. The Company acquires equity stakes typically as a cornerstone investor and draws upon capital from a high calibre universe of co-investors which augments purchasing power when pursuing acquisitions and provides an independent validation of Marwyn's investment thesis.