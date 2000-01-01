Investment Strategy

The realisation pool will be managed with a view to maximising investment returns, realising investments and making distributions to the holders of realisation shares as realisations are made. The realisation pool will only be permitted to invest cash allocated to it upon its creation in follow-on investments into existing portfolio companies and MMP made within 3 years of the creation of the relevant realisation pool. Cash generated on the sale of an investment in the realisation pool may not be re-invested. Cash in the realisation pool may be held back for reasonable working capital purposes but, subject to such holding back, cash resulting from realisations and cash allocated to the realisation pool on its creation and remaining uninvested on the third anniversary of its creation will be promptly returned by MVI LP to the Company.