Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Ord (LSE:MIG3)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£37.051m
- OCF3.09%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupMaven
- Currency
- ISINGB0031153769
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for Shareholders by investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted UK companies and AIM/NEX quoted companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments and have strong growth potential;