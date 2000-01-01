Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Ord (LSE:MAV4)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£47.587m
- OCF3.08%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupMaven
- Currency
- ISINGB00B043QW84
Investment Strategy
To achieve long term capital appreciation principally through investment in fast growing unquoted and AIM quoted companies in the UK. The company intends to investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted UK companies and AIM/NEX quoted companies that meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments and have strong growth potential.