Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 Ord (LSE:MIG5)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£41.104m
  • OCF2.59%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupMaven
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0002057536

Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with a tax-efficient means of gaining long term capital growth and an attractive dividend stream through investment in a diverse portfolio of companies raising capital on AIM and in unquoted companies. The Company will gradually realise part of its AIM portfolio and redeploy the proceeds in establishing a portfolio of mature, income-producing unquoted companies.

