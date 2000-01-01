Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 Ord (LSE:MIG5)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£41.104m
- OCF2.59%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupMaven
- Currency
- ISINGB0002057536
Investment Strategy
To provide Shareholders with a tax-efficient means of gaining long term capital growth and an attractive dividend stream through investment in a diverse portfolio of companies raising capital on AIM and in unquoted companies. The Company will gradually realise part of its AIM portfolio and redeploy the proceeds in establishing a portfolio of mature, income-producing unquoted companies.