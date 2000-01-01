Maven Income & Growth VCT Ord (LSE:MIG1)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£40.543m
- OCF2.99%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupMaven
- Currency
- ISINGB0004122858
Investment Strategy
To achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders through investing in small and medium sized unlisted and AIM/NEX quoted companies. The company investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities of smaller, unquoted UK companies and in AIM companies which meet the criteria of VCT qualifying investments and have strong growth potential.