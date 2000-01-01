Maven Income & Growth VCT Ord (LSE:MIG1)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£40.543m
  • OCF2.99%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupMaven
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0004122858

Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders through investing in small and medium sized unlisted and AIM/NEX quoted companies. The company investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities of smaller, unquoted UK companies and in AIM companies which meet the criteria of VCT qualifying investments and have strong growth potential.

Latest MIG1 news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

MIG1 Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .