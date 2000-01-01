MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupMetrics Credit Partners
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MXT0

Investment Strategy

The Trust’s Investment Objective is to provide monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss and portfolio diversification by actively managing diversified loan portfolios and participating in Australia’s bank-dominated corporate loan market. The Manager seeks to implement active strategies designed to balance delivery of the Target Return, while seeking to preserve investor capital.

Latest MXT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .