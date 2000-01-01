MedicX Ord (LSE:MXF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£426.858m
- OCF2.43%
- AIC sectorProperty Specialist
- Manager GroupOctopus
- Currency
- ISINGG00B1DVQL92
Investment Strategy
The investment policy is to acquire the freehold and long leasehold of mainly modern, purpose built primary healthcare properties, some of which may have the potential for enhancement, which will be sourced in the market by the Investment Adviser for or from the pipeline of MedicX Group of the development and investment opportunities or the pipeline of General Practice Investment Corporation Limited pursuant to a framework agreement with the company.