MedicX Ord (LSE:MXF)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£426.858m
  • OCF2.43%
  • AIC sectorProperty Specialist
  • Manager GroupOctopus
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B1DVQL92

Investment Strategy

The investment policy is to acquire the freehold and long leasehold of mainly modern, purpose built primary healthcare properties, some of which may have the potential for enhancement, which will be sourced in the market by the Investment Adviser for or from the pipeline of MedicX Group of the development and investment opportunities or the pipeline of General Practice Investment Corporation Limited pursuant to a framework agreement with the company.

Latest MXF news

MXF Regulatory news

