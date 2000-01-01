Menhaden Resource Efficiency Ord (LSE:MHN)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£84.800m
- OCF2.02%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Environmental
- Manager GroupMenhaden Capital Management
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ0XWD04
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources irrespective of their size, location or stage of development.