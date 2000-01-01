Merchants Trust Ord (LSE:MRCH)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£613.007m
- OCF0.59%
- AIC sectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
- Currency
- ISINGB0005800072
Investment Strategy
To provide an above average level of income and income growth together with long-term capital growth through a policy of investing mainly in higher yielding UK companies. The Company aims to achieve the objective through a strategy of investing in a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies and by using appropriate gearing to enhance returns. This strategy is designed for those investors who require a single investment in a diversified and professionally managed portfolio.