Merchants Trust Ord (LSE:MRCH)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£613.007m
  • OCF0.59%
  • AIC sectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0005800072

Investment Strategy

To provide an above average level of income and income growth together with long-term capital growth through a policy of investing mainly in higher yielding UK companies. The Company aims to achieve the objective through a strategy of investing in a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies and by using appropriate gearing to enhance returns. This strategy is designed for those investors who require a single investment in a diversified and professionally managed portfolio.

