Mexico Equity & Income (NYSE:MXE)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupPichardo
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5928341057

Investment Strategy

Seeks high total return through capital appreciation and current income. It is the policy of the Fund, under normal market conditions, to invest at least 50% of its assets in equity and convertible debt securities issued by Mexican companies and the remainder of its assets in other debt securities (other than convertible debt) of Mexican issuers.

Latest MXE news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .