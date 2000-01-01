MFS® Charter Income (NYSE:MCR)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupMFS
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5527271093

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to maximize current income and may also consider capital appreciation by investing mainly in investment grade fixed-income securities. The portfolio consists principally of non-US government bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, high yield corporate bonds, emerging markets bonds, US government securities and money market securities. The fund may increase investments in emerging market debt and tactically move from high-grade to higher yielding bonds.

Latest MCR news

