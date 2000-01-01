Investment Strategy

The Fund normally invests its assets primarily in debt instruments. The Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in investment grade debt instruments. The Funds dollar-weighted average life will normally be between three and ten years. In determining an instruments life for purposes of calculating the funds average life, an estimate of the average time for its principal to be paid is used. This can be substantially shorter than its stated maturity. The Fund may invest its assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities, and may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a single country or a small number of countries. The Fund may invest its assets in mortgage dollar rolls, and may use derivatives for different purposes, including to earn income and enhance returns, to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, to manage or adjust the risk profile of the fund, or as alternatives to direct investments.