Investment Strategy

The Fund is to seek high current income but may also consider capital appreciation. The portfolio invests primarily in bonds of various credit qualities. This includes AAA rated bonds as well as non-investment grade high-yielding bonds. The portfolio invests also in derivative securities, including futures and options. The portfolio also invests in foreign and/or emerging market securities. The fund may increase investments in emerging market debt and tactically move from high-grade to higher yielding bonds.