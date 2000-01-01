Investment Strategy

The Fund will seek high current income but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund invests the Funds assets in government, corporate, mortgage backed and asset backed securities of US and foreign issuers, emerging market debt securities and equity securities. The Fund allocates the Funds assets across and within these categories. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in lower quality debt instruments, including those that are in default. The Fund may invest the Funds assets in foreign securities, including the emerging market securities. The Fund seeks to make a monthly distribution of up to 10% of the Funds average net asset value. The Fund may invest in mortgage dollar rolls. The Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, to manage or adjust the risk profile of the fund or as alternatives to direct investments.