M&G Credit Income Investment Ord (LSE:MGCI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£137.800m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BFYYL325

Investment Strategy

To generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility by investing in diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. Over the longer term, it is expected that the Company will be mainly invested in private Debt Instruments, which are those instruments not quoted on a stock exchange.

