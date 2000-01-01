M&G Credit Income Investment Ord (LSE:MGCI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£137.800m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupM&G
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFYYL325
Investment Strategy
To generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility by investing in diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. Over the longer term, it is expected that the Company will be mainly invested in private Debt Instruments, which are those instruments not quoted on a stock exchange.