MIGO Opportunities Trust PLC (LSE:MIGO)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£98.367m
- OCF1.43%
- AIC sectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupPremier Miton
- Currency
- ISINGB0034365949
Investment Strategy
Tto outperform 3 month SONIA plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds. The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the Main Market of London Stock Exchange but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds and in open-ended investment funds.