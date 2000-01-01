Investment Strategy

The objective of the Company is to outperform 3 month SONIA plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds. The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the Main Market of London Stock Exchange but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds and in open-ended investment funds. The funds in which the Company invests may include all types of investment trusts, companies and funds established onshore or offshore.