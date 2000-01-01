Miton UK Microcap Ord (LSE:MINI)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£110.806m
- OCF1.68%
- AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupPremier Miton
- Currency
- ISINGB00BWFGQ085
Investment Strategy
The Company invests primarily in the smallest quoted or traded companies, measured by their market capitalisation, listed on any of the markets of the London Stock Exchange at the time of investment, in order to provide shareholders with capital growth over the long term. The Company may also invest in debt, warrants or convertible instruments issued and may invest in, or underwrite, future equity issues.