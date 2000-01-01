MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ)

Investment trust
Investment Strategy

Company invests in securities and derivatives in companies involved in the cannabis industry. The company will be targeting investments with the following characteristics: emerging cannabis sector leaders in healthcare products, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail; typical investment size of up to 5m; investments in investment-supportive jurisdictions such as Australia and Canada; minority investments consistent with a VC approach to managing a broad portfolio.

