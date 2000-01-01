Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Ord (LSE:MIG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£41.163m
- OCF2.77%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupMobeus
- Currency
- ISINGB00B0LKLZ05
Investment Strategy
To invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of established profitable unquoted companies in order to generate capital gains from trade sales and flotations. Investments are made selectively across a number of sectors, including management buy-out transactions (MBOs) i.e. to support incumbent management teams in acquiring the business they manage but do not own. Investments are primarily made in companies that are established and profitable.