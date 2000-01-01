Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Ord (LSE:MIG4)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£46.091m
- OCF2.80%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupMobeus
- Currency
- ISINGB00B1FMDH51
Investment Strategy
To provide investors with a regular income stream and to generate capital growth by investing primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK unquoted companies. The Company invests primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK unquoted companies. Investments are made selectively across a number of sectors, principally in established companies.