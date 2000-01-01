Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Ord (LSE:MIX)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£66.636m
  • OCF2.58%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupMobeus
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B01WL239

Investment Strategy

The Company invests primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK unquoted companies. Investments are made selectively across a number of sectors, principally in established companies. Investments are usually structured as part loan stock and part equity in order to produce a regular income stream and to generate capital gains from realisations.

