Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Ord (LSE:MIX)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£66.636m
- OCF2.58%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupMobeus
- Currency
- ISINGB00B01WL239
Investment Strategy
The Company invests primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK unquoted companies. Investments are made selectively across a number of sectors, principally in established companies. Investments are usually structured as part loan stock and part equity in order to produce a regular income stream and to generate capital gains from realisations.