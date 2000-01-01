Mobius Investment Trust Ord (LSE:MMIT)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£87.150m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupMobius
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BFZ7R980

Investment Strategy

The Company will seek to meet its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies exposed directly or indirectly to emerging or frontier markets. The Company will invest predominantly in: companies incorporated in and/or traded on stock exchanges located in emerging or frontier markets; or companies which have the majority of their operations, or earn a significant amount of their revenues in, emerging or frontier markets but are traded on stock exchanges located in developed countries. The Company will focus on small to mid-cap companies.

