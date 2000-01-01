Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd (ASX:MEC)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market CapAUD36.981m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupMorphic
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MEC6
Investment Strategy
Company aims to deliver investors an ethically screened portfolio, investors superior risk adjusted returns and provide capital growth and consistent income. Over the long term the Company expects to benefit from avoiding investments in Excluded Securities. However, investors need to be aware that in some business cycles such as portfolio might have done less well than broad global equities markets for several years in a row, and may do so in the future.