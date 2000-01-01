Investment Strategy

The Fund investment objective is to seek capital growth. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in A-Shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. The Fund may invest, up to 15% of its net assets, in warrants, structured investments or other Strategic Transactions. These investments will be deemed to be counted toward the Funds 80% policy to the extent that these investments are linked to the performance of China A-Shares. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in other types of investments, including B-shares of companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, H-Shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, shares of Red Chip companies with controlling Chinese shareholders that are incorporated outside mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, shares of China-related companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Singapore Stock Exchange and other exchanges, and assets which may or may not be China-related, including shares of open and closed-end investment companies, strategic transactions, common stocks, bonds, convertible securities, money market and other short-term debt securities and cash equivalents.