MS Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupMorgan Stanley
  • Currency
  • ISINUS61744H1059

Investment Strategy

To produce high current income and as a secondary objective, to seek capital appreciation, through investments primarily in debt securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 65% of the Funds total assets will be invested in debt securities of government and government related issuers located in emerging markets, and in securities of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers. In addition, up to 35% of the Funds total assets may be invested in corporate bonds of such markets. The Fund may leverage up to one-third of its assets.

Latest MSD news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .