Investment Strategy

To produce high current income and as a secondary objective, to seek capital appreciation, through investments primarily in debt securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 65% of the Funds total assets will be invested in debt securities of government and government related issuers located in emerging markets, and in securities of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers. In addition, up to 35% of the Funds total assets may be invested in corporate bonds of such markets. The Fund may leverage up to one-third of its assets.