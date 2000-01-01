Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in debt obligations of issuers located in emerging market countries that are denominated in the local currency, which includes: (1) Sovereign Debt Obligations and (2) debt obligations of non-governmental issuers located in emerging market countries including bonds, convertible securities and commercial paper. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities that are rated below investment grade or unrated securities that are deemed to be of comparable quality. The fund intends to invest less than 25% of its Managed assets in a single country. The Fund may invest in warrants, structured investments ad various other investment transactions which may be used to maintain exposure of at least 80% of its assets will be marked-tomarket and to debt obligations of issuers located in emerging market countries that are denominated in the local currency.