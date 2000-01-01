Investment Strategy

The Fund will seek to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of Indian companies, or companies deriving over 50% of their annual revenue from India. Its portfolio includes common stocks, and short-term investments, including repurchase agreements. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. invests in various industries, including electrical equipment, commercial banks, information technology services, automobiles, construction and engineering, pharmaceuticals, personal products, thrifts and mortgage finance, diversified financial services and chemicals. It may write covered call and put options on portfolio securities and other financial instruments. It may invest in unregistered or otherwise restricted securities.