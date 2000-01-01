Murray International Ord (LSE:MYI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.624bn
- OCF0.69%
- AIC sectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB0006111909
Investment Strategy
To achieve a total return greater than its benchmark by investing predominantly in equities worldwide. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of international equities and fixed income securities spread across a range of industries and economies. Company is permitted to invest up to 15% investments by value any single holding (at the time of purchase).