NB Global Floating Rate Income GBP Ord (LSE:NBLS)
- Market Cap£410.612m
- OCF1.01%
- Manager GroupNeuberger Berman
- ISINGG00B3KX4Q34
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular and sustainable dividends whilst maintaining capital growth, invests mainly in floating rate senior secured loans issued in USD, GBP and EUR by primarily North American and European Union corporations, partnerships and other business issuers.