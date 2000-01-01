NB Global Floating Rate Income GBP Ord (LSE:NBLS)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£410.612m
  • OCF1.01%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupNeuberger Berman
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B3KX4Q34

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular and sustainable dividends whilst maintaining capital growth, invests mainly in floating rate senior secured loans issued in USD, GBP and EUR by primarily North American and European Union corporations, partnerships and other business issuers.

