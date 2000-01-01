NB Private Equity Partners Class A Ord (LSE:NBPE)
Investment trust
Trust Info
- Market Cap£646.471m
- OCF3.34%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager GroupNeuberger Berman
- Currency
- ISINGG00B1ZBD492
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the debt and equity of private equity-backed companies while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.