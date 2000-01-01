Neuberger Berman Real Est Securities Inc (AMEX:NRO)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupNeuberger Berman
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64190A1034

Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in income-producing common equity securities, preferred securities, securities convertible into equity securities and non-convertible debt securities issued by real estate companies (including real estate investment trusts);and at least 75% of its total assets in income-producing equity securities of REITs.

Latest NRO news

