New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupDeutsche Bank
- Currency
- ISINUS6444651060
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of small and middle market German companies. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in large cap. German companies and up to 20% in other Western European companies, with no more than 10% in any single country outside of Germany. To maintain an overweight position in the telecommunications, media and technology sectors as these are still the most attractive investment opportunities in selective new economy stocks.