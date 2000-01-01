Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of Irish companies. The fund is designed for U.S. and other investors who wish to participate in the Irish securities markets. In order to take advantage of significant changes that have occurred in the Irish economy over the past few years and to advance the Funds investment objective, the Funds investment portfolio will have a bias towards both listed and, to a lesser extent, unlisted high-growth Irish companies, drawn primarily from the technology, telecommunications and healthcare sectors. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity and fixed income securities of Irish companies. To the extent that the balance of the Funds assets is not so invested, it will have the flexibility to invest the remaining assets in non-Irish companies that are listed on a recognized stock exchange. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in equity securities that are not listed on any securities exchange.