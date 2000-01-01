New Star Investment Trust Ord (LSE:NSI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£80.967m
- OCF0.86%
- AIC sectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupBrompton Group
- Currency
- ISINGB0002631041
Investment Strategy
The investment policy of the company is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets. The company may have significant weightings to any one asset class or market, including cash. The company also intends to invest in pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, limited partnerships and direct investments in relevant markets.